Odisha appoints 2 new IAS, 6 OAS officers in Ganjam

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 4 (ANI): Keeping in view the surge in COVID-19 positive cases, the Odisha government has appointed two new IAS officers and six new OAS officers in Ganjam district, a state government notification said here on Saturday.

While two IAS officers are posted as Special ADMs in charge of the Chatrapur sub-division and Bhanjanagar sub-division of the district, the six OAS officers are deputed in the district to work under the District Administration to help in COVID management.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha is 8,106, including 2,372 active cases, while 5,705 cases are cured/discharged/migrated and the death toll stands at 29. (ANI)

