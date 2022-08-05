Odisha approves investment proposals worth over Rs 2250-cr to create employment opportunities

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] August 4 (ANI): Odisha government approved 11 investment proposals worth Rs 2253.15 crore on Thursday, for expeditious economic growth and the creation of new employment opportunities.

The industrialization investment proposals were cleared by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.



"Giving a nod to the project proposals, Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed concerned departments to provide proactive facilitation to the approved units for their early grounding", said an official statement.

As per the press note "The proposals approved in the meeting were from various sectors like aluminium downstream, steel, food processing and Dairy products, infrastructure, oil and gas, information technology, electronic system designing and manufacturing, Warehousing cum Logistic Park etc."

The projects envisaged direct employment opportunities for 5,162 persons. Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma said, "As most of the proposals are from downstream and manufacturing, the units will boost economic activities in their respective areas through the generation of many indirect employment opportunities". (ANI)

