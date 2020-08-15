Odisha approves rates for reimbursement of consumables cost at pvt COVID facilities

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The Odisha government approved standardised rate for reimbursement of different consumables cost in Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH) and COVID Care Center of COVID-19 facilities run by private hospitals in the state.

The government fixed the cost per bed and cost of consumable per patient on a daily basis.

As per the Official letter of Health & Family Welfare Department, the state government approved For General Bed (DCHC / DCH) Rs 1,200 to 3,000 (as fixed for each hospital as per MoU)

Consolidated consumable cost per patient per day is fixed at Rs 1,750.

For ICU (DCH) Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, (Consolidated Rs 12,000) For ICU with Ventilator (DCH) Rs 2,000 to 5,000, ( Consolidated Rs 13,000) and For COVID Care Centre Rs 1,000 ( Consolidated Rs. 1000 )

Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Dept, PK Mohapatra has asked officials concerned to reimburse different consumables cost in DCHC/DCH and COVID care centres of COVID-19 facilities as per the approved rates. (ANI)

