Odisha approves Rs 17,000 cr 'Special Livelihood Intervention Plan' to generate rural employment

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 29 (ANI): In a major push to the livelihood support in rural areas, during ongoing public health crisis which has also triggered an economic crisis, Odisha Council of Ministers on Friday approved a 'Special Livelihood Intervention Plan' of Rs 17,000 crore to increase the rural income.

"Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today has approved an Special Livelihood Intervention Plan to increase the income opportunities in rural areas, wherein State Government will spend Rs 17,000 crore from June 2020 to March 2021," said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy.

He further said, "During this economic crisis arises due to COVID-19, the state government have planned to increase rural livelihood and income through critical intervention in different sectors like Agriculture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, Handloom and Handicraft, etc."

As per the Chief Secretary, under this livelihood intervention, a provision of Rs 200 crore has been made for the Agriculture sector where 24.56 lakh farmers will be directly benefitted. Moreover, Rs 173.70 crore has been given for the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry sector which will benefit 44,150 farmers.

"The government will provide Rs 6640 crore for different schemes to create 20 crore Manndays for 46.45 lakh persons during June 2020 to April 2021, out of which Rs 140 crore will be spent for Skill Development of Migrant workers by Panchayati Raj Institutions," said Tripathy.



He further said, "A sum of Rs 9,000 crore will be provided to the 20 lakh farmers as Kharif loans by Cooperative Department, through credit service to new beneficiaries and additional Rs 700 crore provision has been made to provide to the old beneficiaries as Internet Subvention, and Rs 30 crore will be provided to Handicraft and Handloom sector. (ANI)

