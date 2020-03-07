Odisha artist creates miniature woman on pencil nib ahead of International Women's Day

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day tomorrow, renowned miniature artist L Eswar Rao has crafted a miniature art of a woman on a pencil nib as a tribute to all women.

"It is the smallest 0.5-inch statue of a woman on pencil nib. It took me three days to craft it as it is a difficult task," said Rao who hails from Jatni village in Khurda district which is about 20 km from state capital Bhubaneswar.

"Every day we hear about rape cases happening in our society, hence, on this International Women's Day, I appeal to all not to misbehave with women," he said speaking about the thought behind his art this time.

"Every rape victim or survivor is a daughter, sister or even mother of somebody. Respect them as you respect women of your own family," he added.

Earlier, he had crafted a miniature model of 'Shiva Linga' on a pencil nib and on a stone inside a small bottle on the occasion of Maha Shivratri last month. (ANI)

