Odisha artist makes PM Modi's miniature portrait on almonds, showcases his journey of 7 decades

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 18 (ANI): An artist in Bhubaneswar has made a miniature portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on almonds showcasing the seven decades of his life journey from Gujarat to New Delhi on his 72 birthday.

Speaking to ANI, artist Priyanka Sahani said, "Across the country, people are greeting PM Modi on his 72nd birthday. President of India and daughter of Odisha Droupadi Murmu also sent warm greetings to PM Narendra Modi. I have made a miniature portrait of PM Modi on almonds presenting seven decades of his life journey from Gujarat to New Delhi on his 72 birthday on Saturday."



Explaining her art, Sahani said she first drew an Indian map using seven almonds. She said each of the almonds represents ten years of PM Modi's life journey from Gujarat to New Delhi.



She further hailed Prime Minister for his governance model and the development works done by the government in the last eight years.

"I chose almond because almond keeps the most protein and makes people powerful. I think PM Modi is the most powerful man or leader not only in India but also in the world. He always works for the people and inspires others towards nation building," Sahani said.





Artist Sahani said, "After the good governance of PM Modi in the last eight years, he has become the most popular leader across the world and represents India at the global level. I feel proud to have PM like Narendra Modi."



"I will pray to lord Jagannath to bless PM Narendra Modi and keep him always healthy to make India the most powerful country across the world," Sahani said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72nd on Saturday. It is pertinent to mention that PM Modi released cheetahs which were brought from Namibia in Kuno National Parkin Madhya Pradesh. The cheetahs which became extinct in 1952 in India and are being re-introduced under "Project Cheetah" by the central government.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Culture on Saturday started the e-auction of prestigious and memorable gifts presented to Prime Minister Modi.

The fourth edition of the e-auction is being held for two weeks and will conclude on October 2.

The mementos are displaced at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi. These items can also be viewed on the website also. This year approximately 1200 mementos and gift items have been put on e-auction.

Mementos in the auction include exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts and folk artefacts. Several of these are items customarily offered as gifts, such as traditional angavastrams, shawls, headgears and ceremonial swords. Other memorabilia of interest include replicas and models of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. (ANI)

