Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that few places over Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.
The weather forecast agency further predicted that areas such as Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, North and South Interior Karnataka are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day, stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.
Also, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with heavy falls likely over peninsular India and northeast India during next 24 hours. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning is also likely over east India and peninsular India during the same period.
The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is also very likely over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha.
Delhi will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder lightning today while in Mumbai, rain or thundershowers would occur towards the afternoon or evening. (ANI)

