Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

"The isolated places over Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana are also likely to receive heavy downpour throughout the day," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada.

In Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, the weather will be cloudy with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius and 32-degree Celsius. (ANI)