Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya receive rainfall

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday received fairly widespread rainfall on Friday while parts of Jammu and Kashmir were receiving snow, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

"Fairly widespread rain has been observed over Odisha, GWB (Gangetic West Bengal), Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura at 5.30 pm today," IMD said in a tweet.

The weather forecast agency said Jammu and Kashmir received rainfall and light snowfall under the influence of the Western disturbances.

"Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing rain/snowfall under the influence of the WD along 65°E/35°N," it said. (ANI)

