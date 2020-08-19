Odisha assembly session to be held before September 30: Surjya Narayan Patro

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 18 (ANI): The next session of Odisha assembly will be held before September 30, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro on Tuesday.

"The next session of Odisha Assembly would be held well before September 30 by following all COVID-19 guidelines and maintaining social distancing," Patro said in a statement.

He said the venue for holding the session has not yet been decided.

"I have discussed with Speakers of Rajasthan and Karnataka on ways of holding the session during this COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Patro said he has also consulted Lok Sabha Speaker. (ANI)

