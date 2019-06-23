Odisha Assembly speaker calls Biju Patnaik a 'legendary leader'

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 23 (ANI): Biju Patnaik was a legendary leader and a rare personality, said Odisha Assembly speaker Surjya Narayan Patro cutting the ribbon for a photo museum on Sunday.

"Every student should visit this museum to know about Biju Patnaik and learn something from him. It not only has his photographs but also his glasses, pen, watch, clothes, etc," Patro said.

Patro inaugurated the museum and explored the artefacts. The Biju Patnaik Museum, spread in an area of 600 sq feet, is located in Bhubaneswar and has around 400 pictures of the Odisha leader on display.

"I created this gallery so the next generations can know about Biju Patnaik. I collected these pictures when I was working with him from 1980 to 1997. The pictures from before 1980 were given to me by Biju Patnaik himself," said curator Anil Prasad Mishra.

Mishra has a total number of 40,000 photos of the former Odisha chief minister. The photos will be changed every two months to keep the visitors interested. (ANI)

