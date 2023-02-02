Odisha Assembly to begin Budget Session on Feb 21

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly will begin on Tuesday, February 21 as announced by the Odisha government.



The 12th budget session of the 16th legislative assembly will commence at 11 am on Thursday in the assembly building at Bhubaneshwar, as directed by the Governor of Odisha Ganeshi Lal.

"In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby summon the Twelfth Session of the Sixteenth Odisha Legislative Assembly to meet at 11.00 A.M. on February 21, 2023 in the Assembly Building at Bhubaneswar," read the government release.

The session will continue till April 6 and the budget will be presented on February 24. (ANI)

