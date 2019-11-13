Odisha: 'Bali Yatra' festival begins in Cuttack

Bali Yatra festival inaugurated in Cuttack on Tuesday
ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 06:31 IST

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The festival 'Bali Yatra' which is organised every year in memory of the rich maritime history of the state, was inaugurated in Cuttack on Tuesday.
The festival is organised at the bank of Mahanadi River every year to mark the day when ancient mariners from the state would set sail to the distant land of Bali, Sumatra, Java (Jawa) in Indonesia, Borneo and Sri Lanka, for the expansion of trade and Culture.
Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patro inaugurated the festival in the presence of Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro, Ambassador of Indonesia to India who was the special invitee for the function.
For the eight-days festival over 1000 stalls come up this time, showcasing art, traditional items, household craft, food items from the state and outside the state. Also, for the first time, the festival has a maritime corner to exhibit the model of the maritime voyage of ancient sea traders, who were travelling to the different parts of South-East Asia for Trade and culture extension. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:53 IST

