Odisha-based NGO celebrates Father's Day at shelter home

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 20 (ANI): An Odisha-based NGO celebrated 'Father's Day' at a shelter home for homeless people.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the volunteers of Odisha Patita Udhhar Samity (OPUS) wanted to bring happiness to the homeless in these tough times and make the day special.

OPUS is an NGO working under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Matrumayee Priyadarshini, state coordinator of OPUS told ANI that the shelter home houses several senior citizens and they have been indoors for a long time due to the fear of the pandemic.





"We celebrate Father's Day every year, however, amid the pandemic we wanted to do something special. The oldest group is more vulnerable to the virus and these are the people who are more scared. Thus, it was our effort towards their psychological well-being," she said.

A lot of children joined the celebration. They touched the feet of the people at the shelter. As a part of the celebration, two cakes were also cut and distributed among inmates.

Seeing the joy on everyone's face, Priyadarshini said, "It gives us immense pleasure when they are happy."

Father's Day is commemorated in most parts of the world on the third Sunday of June.(ANI)

