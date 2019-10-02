Odisha: BJD leader arrested for allegedly abusing cop

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJP) leader Shambhu Mohanty was arrested for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with an on-duty police officer in Belpahar Fatak area here, police said on Wednesday.

"After we received a complaint, we registered an FIR and arrested the accused BJD leader," Superintendent of Police (SP) Aswini Kumar Mohanty said.

The incident, which took place on Monday night around 9 pm, was also caught on camera and has been doing rounds on social media.

According to an official, Brajrajnagar MLA and BJD leader Kishore Mohanty were stopped by the police for regular and procedural checking and was politely asked to put on the seatbelt.

A few minutes after the MLA left, District BJD Vice President Sambhu Mohanty rushed to the spot and started abusing and misbehaving with the police officer, said the officials.

Ex-BJP MLA Radharani Panda has criticised the incident saying, "this is a clear case of misuse of power and most disrespectful act". (ANI)

