Odisha: BJP accuses BJD of poll violence, submits memorandum to DGP

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 19 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation meets Odisha DGP and submitted a memorandum against the state ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday.



The BJP alleged that BJD leaders have physically attacked the BJP candidates in several panchayats and tried to capture booths with the help of government officials during the first and second phase of the panchayat election in the state.



Holding the BJD responsible for violence at the Panchayat election, the BJP General Secretary and spokesperson Lekhashree Samantsinghar said, "Both the phases of the elections were marred by violence. Rampant cases of booth rigging, booth capturing, destroying ballot boxes, tearing the ballot paper have been witnessed. The BJP workers and voters were beaten and threatened. We have met the DGP and informed him of all the violent activities of BJD, which the BJP is using to win the election because they have completely lost the support of the people of Odisha." (ANI)

