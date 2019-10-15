Odisha: BJP takes on CM after woman delivers baby roadside

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 15 : Healthcare remains a serious issue in the state, said BJP's state unit vice president Sameer Mohanty here on Tuesday while referring to the incident where a woman had to deliver her baby roadside.

Taking on Chief Minister Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his government on the 'Mo Sarkar' programme at a press conference here, Mohanty said: "It is unfortunate that a woman has to deliver the baby roadside in the capital city. Healthcare is a big concern of every citizen in the state. This government has been in power for the last 20 years but what have they done these years."

"The world's biggest health insurance -- Ayushman Bharat Yojana -- has not been implemented by the Odisha government, just because it was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People here can't benefit from this scheme as it is not implemented in the state," he said.

Criticising the government further, Mohanty said that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government is only befooling the people of Odisha, but gives the impression that they are the people's well-wisher.

