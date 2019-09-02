Odisha BJP urges Centre to provide special relief package for cyclone-hit coconut farmers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Odisha BJP on Monday submitted a memorandum to Union Agriculture Minister Narender Singh Tomar, urging him to consider a special relief package for coconut farmers, who suffered heavy financial losses due to Cyclone Fani.

The memorandum was submitted by state BJP leaders to Tomar, who was here to attend a programme in connection with the World Coconut Day.

The party unit also requested the Union minister to extend the Prime Minister's Kissan Nidhi Yojana for farmers in the state.

On August 6, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said that Odisha suffered losses amounting to Rs 24,176 crore due to the cyclone that hit the state on May 3. (ANI)

