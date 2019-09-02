Odisha has said it suffered losses amounting to Rs 24,176 crore due to cyclone Fani.
Odisha has said it suffered losses amounting to Rs 24,176 crore due to cyclone Fani.

Odisha BJP urges Centre to provide special relief package for cyclone-hit coconut farmers

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:01 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Odisha BJP on Monday submitted a memorandum to Union Agriculture Minister Narender Singh Tomar, urging him to consider a special relief package for coconut farmers, who suffered heavy financial losses due to Cyclone Fani.
The memorandum was submitted by state BJP leaders to Tomar, who was here to attend a programme in connection with the World Coconut Day.
The party unit also requested the Union minister to extend the Prime Minister's Kissan Nidhi Yojana for farmers in the state.
On August 6, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said that Odisha suffered losses amounting to Rs 24,176 crore due to the cyclone that hit the state on May 3. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:25 IST

Ex-Pak envoy Abdul Basit 'mistakes' adult film star for Kashmiri...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 2 (ANI): In an embarrassing goof-up former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult film star while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:24 IST

Congress recalls role of YSR Reddy in Andhra's development on...

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Congress party on Monday observed 10th anniversary of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:18 IST

Apache attack helicopters to be inducted into IAF on Tuesday

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Apache attack helicopters, procured from America will be inducted into the Indian Air Force on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:12 IST

Wreath-laying ceremony for Armyman killed in Poonch

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The wreath-laying ceremony of Army Grenadier Hemraj Jat, who lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was held here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:11 IST

Assam people have accepted 'NRC is a particular process': DGP

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia on Monday said that the state's people have accepted that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a particular process and are contributing to the peaceful release of the final list.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:00 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi: 25 ft tall Lord Ganesha idol erected in Andhra

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 25-feet tall eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idol made of clay, was designed and erected in Rajupeta area of Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:58 IST

Pulwama man sustains stone injuries on head, hospitalised

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 30-year-old man from Pulwama was admitted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar with head injuries sustained due to stone pelting, police officials said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:57 IST

Bomb threat at Puducherry Minister's residence turns out to be hoax

Puducherry [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The house of Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy received on Sunday a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:50 IST

'No likelihood of P Chidambaram absconding, fleeing justice'

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): P Chidambaram has always co-operated with the investigating agencies in the INX Media case and will not tamper with or destroy the evidence in the case, states the bail plea of former Union Finance Minister moved by Kapil Sibal and advocate Arshdeep Singh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:45 IST

PM Narendra Modi seeks forgiveness from people, says 'Michami Dukdam'

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought forgiveness from the people across the country and the world on the auspicious day of "Samvatsari", a festival of forgiveness celebrated by the Jain community.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:29 IST

Anand Sharma meets South African President

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Congress leader Anand Sharma met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters at Johannesburg on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest between the two parties.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:27 IST

'Happy that habit of completing projects on time is developing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he is happy to see the 'culture of completing projects on time is developing' in the government agencies. Prime Minister made the remarks after inaugurating "Garvi Gujarat Bhawan."

Read More
iocl