Odisha: Boat capsizes in River Brahmani in Dhenkanal; 4 people missing

Dhenkanal (Odisha) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): At least four persons have gone missing when a fishing boat was capsized in Brahmani River here on Saturday, an official statement from the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Odisha said.

According to the official statement, "A boat accident occurred in River Brahmani yesterday at about 7.30 PM. The boat capsized in the middle of the river. The boat was carrying nine persons including two boatmen."

The statement said, "They were proceeding from Khadaga-Prasad Ferry Ghat under Odapada block to Kundandeipur of Parjang block on the boat."

"Five of them including two boatmen were rescued and got well after brief treatment. Other four persons are still missing," the statement said.

"Three Fireteams and one Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team were immediately deployed for the search and rescue operation. The diver team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also joined the search operation which is still continuing," the statement added. (ANI)

