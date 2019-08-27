Odisha: Boudh's ADM Ramakanta Sethy dies in road accident

Boudh (Odisha) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Additional District Magistrate of Boudh, Ramakanta Sethy was killed in a road accident on Monday, after his car rammed into a tree near Kalarakotha area of the district.

According to the police, Sethy's driver lost control over the car and rammed into a roadside tree after which the ADM was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Sethy body will be sent to his residence after post-mortem. (ANI)