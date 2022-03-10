Odisha bridge collapse: CM expresses grief over death, orders inquiry

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of two persons due to the collapse of a portion of Old Chhatra Bazar Bridge in Cuttack, said a press release.



The Chief Minister has conveyed his deep condolence to the bereaved family and announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakhs for the next of kin of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also has directed for providing best medical treatment to the injured and wished speedy recovery

The Chief Minister also has ordered Revenue Divisional Commissioner level inquiry into the circumstances leading to this incident. (ANI)

