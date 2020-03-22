Odisha bureaucrats thank people working relentlessly to prevent COVID-19 spread

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): As thousands of Indians stepped out of their homes to clap for the people working relentlessly to prevent the spread of coronavirus, several senior bureaucrats of the Odisha government came out with placard at the State Secretariat on Sunday.

Senior Bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary, State Secretary, Health Secretary and Director of National Health Mission (NHM) etc, came out with placard and clapped outside the State Secretariat.

Earlier, the Odisha government announced lockdown till 9 pm on March 29 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Saturday urged people to stay at home and come out only for basic services.

The total number of people in India who have been infected by the virus so far as on 22 March at 02.30 PM including foreign nationals stands at 341. (ANI)

