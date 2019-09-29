Odisha by-polls: BJP fields Sanat Gadtia from Bijepur Assembly constituency

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party on Sunday fielded Sanat Gadtia from Odisha's high-profile Bijepur Assembly constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a list of 32 candidates for by-bolls across 13 states scheduled for October 21. The results will be announced on October 24.

Gadtia, who had contested the Assembly election 2019 from Bijepur against BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik, will contest against Biju Janta Dal's Rita Sahu and Congress's Dillip Kumar Panda on this high profile seat.

Last date of filing of nominations is September 30, the nomination will be scrutinized on October 1 and candidates can withdraw their nomination by October 1.

This constituency seat was one of the two Assembly seats, on which Biju Janta Dal President Naveen Patnaik had contested in 2019 Assembly election. The seat is vacant after CM Naveen Patnaik resigned from this Assembly seat and retained the Hinjli seat on June 2. (ANI)

