Odisha Cabinet approves global tender to procure Covid-19 vaccines

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 10 (ANI): In a major decision, the Odisha cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved a proposal to issue a global tender for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines from several companies.

"It will help in covering vulnerable population, save lives and restore livelihoods, as Covid-19 has been ravaging through the country and destroying lives and livelihood throughout the country and the world. Vaccines have been found to be effective in saving lives and restoring livelihoods of people. Therefore, quick vaccination is the need of the hour", said Patnaik.

The State Cabinet has also urged the Central Government to exempt vaccines from all tax liabilities. The Odisha Cabinet headed by CM Naveen Patnaik, appreciated the hard work and sacrifices of the Covid warriors and expressed gratitude to the people of Odisha for their co-operation in fight against Covid--whether it is testing, tracing, vaccination, lockdown, etc.

"It has been decided that a global tender will be floated to procure vaccines for the people of Odisha. Odisha Government to make all out efforts to procure vaccines and ensure supplies at the earliest", said an statement from CMO.

"It will help in speedily covering vulnerable population, save lives and restoring the livelihoods of people. A technical Committee shall be set up to work out the details", informed CMO.

Odisha Cabinet urged the Government of India to exempt vaccines from all tax liabilities, so that the burden on the State finances will be reduced and this will facilitate our drive towards universal vaccination.

Additional resources raised through various cess and surcharges by Central Government are suitably shared with the State Governments at this critical juncture to augment the finances of the States to fight against the pandemic.

Odisha Cabinet reiterates its determination to fight the virus with all available resources and provide medical support to the COVID patients. It sincerely appeals to the people of Odisha to follow Covid appropriate behavior like wearing masks, washing hands regularly, maintaining social distance, staying at home and going out only if necessary. (ANI)