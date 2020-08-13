Odisha cabinet approves several mega drinking water projects

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Odisha cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved four mega drinking water projects in Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Gajapati and Cuttack Districts worth Rs 800.27 crore. These projects will provide drinking water to 6.07 lakh additional population in 911 villages in these districts.

The cabinet also took several other decisions and approved as many as 20 proposals focusing on industrial development, irrigation among others.

State's chief secretary AK Tripathy, while briefing reporters after the meeting said, "The State Cabinet has approved the proposal to amend certain sections of the Factories Act 1948 to increase the threshold of workers in power generated industrial units from 10 to 20 whereas the limit has been increased to 40 from 20 workers in manual labour intensive industrial units."

"The State Cabinet has also approved the Amendment in Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 2007 and IPR 2015 to enable VAT reimbursement (fiscal incentives) substitute by net SGST incentives. The amendment will help the MSMEs and large industries to set up new units as well as in expansion," he said.

Among its other decisions on Wednesday, the Odisha Cabinet also approved a proposal for providing a government guarantee of Rs 1500 crore for the loans already availed by GRIDCO during financial year 2019-20.

The State Government also decided to extend the 'Nirmal' Scheme to strengthen ancillary services at public health facilities with an estimated budget of Rs 199815.46 lakh for a period of 5 years covering 1,864 health institutions.

"The objective of the scheme is to provide better ambience to the patients and their attendants at public health facilities, to minimise hospital-acquired infections, to improve patients' satisfaction. The scheme shall also include the Medical Colleges and Hospitals, AYUSH Colleges and Hospitals, Nursing Schools, and Colleges up to PHC level," he added.

The state cabinet also approved the Gangadhar Meher Lift irrigation project worth Rs 1138.63 crore.

"The project will provide irrigation to 25,600 hectares of agricultural land in 124 villages in Baragarh district and Subarnapur district to improve the economic condition of the farmers," he said. (ANI)

