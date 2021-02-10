Odisha cabinet gives nod to improve nutrition outcomes under SOPAN strategy

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 10 (ANI): Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday has approved "SOPAN" (Strategy for Odisha's Pathway to Accelerated Nutrition), a transformative strategy for improving nutrition outcomes in hard to reach 125 blocks of 22 districts in the state.

The state government announced a special intervention package for adolescent girls in the 14-19 years' age group hitherto uncovered under SAG Scheme including supplementary food and testing and treating for anaemia. "Like 'at risk' pregnancies are given 'red flag' for priority, nutritionally 'at risk' adolescent girls will be identified and prioritized with 'pink flags'," it stated.

"The strategy has focused on difficult areas, 125 ICDS projects with worst nutrition indications to be prioritized, life cycle approach for addressing malnutrition and anaemia among adolescent girls, pregnant women and children below six years in the state," it said further.



The government will also ensure spot feeding for pregnant women in these areas (at present take-home ration (THR) is given to them) to ensure consumption.

For 0-3 age group kids, hitherto given THR, in selected areas government will have community-based creches providing meals, health checkup and care and stimulation over and above THR.

"Biannual growth monitoring drive for validation of weighing data for children 0-6 years to detect and address growth faltering, focusing on Moderately Acute Malmorished (MAM) children to prevent SAM children. For 3-6 year children, who can't come to AWC, ration to be sent to hamlet for spot feeding there itself either by mothers or SHG," it added.

The scheme will also focus on enhancing complementary feeding in addition to breastfeeding after 6 months by strengthening Anna Prashan Diwas, and drawing on the success of MDM fortifications through rice kernel fortifications while adopting the same for hot cooked meals in AWCs.

The government will also give micronutrient supplementation of THR made by SHOs, and give similar fortifications for THR with 11 micronutrients in these areas through Self Help Groups. (ANI)

