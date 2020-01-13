Odisha cabinet passes resolution to move Centre for Socio-Economic Enumeration with Census

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Odisha cabinet on Saturday passed a resolution to move Centre for conducting Socio-Economic Cast Enumeration simultaneously along with the General Census.

In its meeting held today, Odisha cabinet unanimously resolved to move the centre for the Socio-Economic Caste Enumeration.

The state government has asked that it should be done either by inserting suitable columns in the Census format or by prescribing a separate format for a simultaneous enumeration of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes/Castes.

It was also resolved to impress upon the Central Government to ensure that these data from 2011 census, enumeration details are published without any delay.

The Union Cabinet had last month approved Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating the National Population Register and another Rs 8,754.23 crore for the Census 2021 exercise. (ANI)

