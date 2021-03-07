Odisha cabinet resolves 16 major decisions under chairmanship of CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 7 (ANI): The State Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday have resolved 16 major decisions adding the approval of a proposal to create a new department called Mission Shakti in a bid to strengthen the SHG (Self Help Group) movement across the state.

According to a press release, the decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The cabinet has resolved 16 major decisions including the decisions pertaining to the departments of Energy, Agriculture, and Farmer's Welfare, Social security, and empowerment of persons with a disability, Excise, General administration and public grievance, Panchayati Raj and drinking water, Revenue and disaster management, and Steel and mines.



The major decisions include the creation of a new department named Mission Shakti; construction of ten mega rural pipe water supply schemes in Aul, Rajkanika, Chilika, Tangi, Banpur, Khordha, Jatani, Gondia, Bhubana, Golaminda, Jajpur, and Binjharpur blocks.

The constitution of the rural piped water scheme for 26 Gram Panchayats of Sambalpur district and 2 Gram Panchayats of Jharsuguda district has also been sanctioned in the cabinet.

Besides, the cabinet has sanctioned the lease of 25 acres land for construction of one satellite centre of AIIMS in Remuna Tehsil of Balasore district, the release reads. (ANI)

