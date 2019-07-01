Odisha: Cannabis worth Rs 47 lakh seized, one held

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Excise Department on Monday seized 541 kg cannabis with an estimated cost of Rs 47 lakh and arrested one person, police said.

The arrested person has been identified as Subala Samantaray (55), a resident of Khandagiri near Bhubaneswar.

A case has been registered under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985. (ANI)

