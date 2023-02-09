Odisha: CBI gets 4-day custody of accused in Naba Das murder case

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 8 (ANI): The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Odisha on Wednesday sent dismissed ASI Gopal Krishna Das, the prime accused in the murder of Health Minister Naba Das, to a further CBI remand of five days.

The court further granted permission for the conduct of narco analysis and polygraph tests of Das.

The Crime Branch investigating the minister's murder had sought the court's permission to conduct narco analysis and polygraph tests of prime accused Das.

"Gopal Krishna Das has been sent to five days of remand. The remand will end on February 13," Hari Shankar Agarwal, his advocate told ANI outside the court.

Naba Das had been the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha since 2019. He was a three-time MLA from the Jharsuguda constituency and was said to be an influential leader in the area.



Das was shot at in Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar hospital last month.

During the operation, it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury.

Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra gave up his personal security officer (PSO) on Saturday, claiming he has lost faith in the Odisha police in the wake of the murder of Odisha minister Naba Kishor Das in presence of security personnel.

"I don't have trust in Odisha Police. I gave up the PSO appointed by the state government for my protection. I will not avail any protection from Odisha Police," Mishra told ANI earlier in the month.

BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday alleged that the killing of Odisha minister Naba Das by a policeman "shows lawlessness in the state".

"The Crime Branch is probing the matter, but there is no clarity in the inquiry," Pradhan had said. (ANI)

