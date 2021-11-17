Odisha, Chhattisgarh Police hold coordination meeting to tackle Left-Wing Extremism, drug trafficking

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 17 (ANI): In order to bring more synergy and cooperation in the operations against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) and drug trafficking, Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police held a coordination meeting on Tuesday.



According to the official statement, the co-ordination meeting was organized to discuss working jointly with more synergy on the LWE front and also on countering drug trafficking. On LWE matters, ADGP (Operation), Chhatisgarh and IG (Operation) Odisha would be the Nodal Officers. Further, for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) matters, DIGP STF, Odisha and DIGP CID-CB, Chhatisgarh be Nodal Officers.

On LWE matters, discussions were held with Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) ADG and IG and other officers. (ANI)