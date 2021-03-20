Odisha Chief Secy gives directions to prepare plan for development of industrial hub, townships near Dhamara Port

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 20 (ANI): The vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for huge employment generation through port-led industrial growth in Odisha is turning to reality with Dhamra and Gopalpur Ports making headway as large deep ports on the east coast.

Reviewing the progress made so far during a high-level review meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra directed the Bhadrak Collector to protect the land adjoining the ports for the development of industrial hub and townships.

Sanjay Singh, IDCO Chairman and Managing Director who present in the meeting, was advised to acquire the land and develop the sites for industrial use in coming years.

Mahapatra said, "With quantitative and qualitative growth of Dhamra port, railway and road connectivity and coming in of the LNG Tank near the port, the area is rapidly heading towards a port town. Master planning of the area and protection of the available land would provide further fillip to the port-led industrial development in the area".

The Chief Secretary also directed to demarcate the high tide line through ground level resurvey of the coastal regulation zone for the protection of the eco-system while planning for the development.



Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary Electronics and IT and Special Secretary Commerce and Transport, apprised that Dhamra port was notified by East Coast Railway in 2011 as a "full rake handling point for both inward and outward traffic".

Dhamra Port Company Ltd (DPCL) has developed three new berths taking the total berths to five. DPCL has also constructed 62.5 kms of rail connectivity from Dhamra to Bhadrak connecting the main Howrah-Chennai railway line.

Subrat Tripathy, Chief Executive officer of DPCL, apprised that there has been a manifold increase in cargo handling from Dhamra port within the last eleven years.

Mahapatra also reviewed the progress of Gopalpur port on the east coast. The port has resumed its operation from 2015 after necessary repairs and renovation. The port was severely affected by the cyclone Hudhud in the year 2014.

The issues relating to the widening of road existing road connectivity, additional land required for port expansion, construction airstrip at Dhamra, development of the industrial park, development of economic corridor were discussed and resolved in the meeting.

Sources say these two ports are now providing daily employment to around 4300 people in port operations apart from their regular employees.

The Odisha Chief Secretary directed the concerned departments and district administrations to provide all facilitating for rapid growth and expansion of the ports. (ANI)

