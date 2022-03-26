Odisha civic polls: Naveen Patnaik thanks people for overwhelming support to BJD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 26 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday thanked all the people for their overwhelming support to the Biju Janata Dal in the Odisha Municipal Corporation elections.



"Thank all the people of #Odisha for the overwhelming support in #OdishaMunicipalElection. The win is a reflection of the outpouring of love for @bjd_odisha and untiring effort of thousands of party workers. #OdishaLovesBJD," tweeted Patnaik today.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) registered a thumping victory in the Odisha municipal elections, winning three municipal corporations and 95 out of 108 urban local body councils, the results of which were announced on Saturday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured six, the Congress four, while Independents get bagged three seats.

Nearly 65 per cent of the total voters had on March 24 exercised their franchise in the elections to civic bodies. (ANI)

