Odisha CM administers 'Mo Sarkar' pledge to IAS officers, says people are soul of democracy

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister">Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday administered the 'Mo Sarkar' pledge to senior IAS officers and collectors during the inaugural session of a conference here and said that every institution in a democracy is for people and every person visiting any institution will be treated with dignity.

"Today I would like to administer us an oath....people are the soul of democracy. Every institution in a democracy is for the people, created by their money, to empower and serve the people. Every institution exists for serving the people. They own the institutions. Every person visiting any institution will be treated with dignity and his issues have to be treated in a professional and ethical manner. People are the masters and those who work are paid by the people," said Patnaik.

"Family is very important to all of us, we want our children to study well, we want our brothers and sisters to get the best of jobs, we want our parents to have good health care facilities," he added.

Odisha Government organised a one-day IAS (senior officers and collectors) conference to deliberate on a new initiative of the state government and the challenges faced.

"I have a family of four-and-a-half-crore people of Odisha and with their blessings, I am serving them for the last 20 years. I want our children to have a quality education, our brothers and sisters to have good jobs, our elders to have good health care facilities" said Patnaik.

"You are all the drivers of this transformation agenda and I am sure this conference will help us in this regard. The spirit behind our governance is reflected in the preamble of Mo Sarkar," he added.

In the first half of the conference, the group of secretaries made a presentation on themes such as new-age technology and innovation, leveraging soft power, infrastructure for growth, future cities of Odisha and inclusive governance.

The second half of the conference was dedicated to the issues and challenges faced in the day-to-day administration and public service delivery where a presentation was made by a group of collectors on the themes like livelihood, health, school education, women empowerment and governance challenges at district levels. (ANI)

