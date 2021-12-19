Odisha CM advises use of modern tech for enhancing conviction rate

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 19 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that the low conviction rate continues to be an area of concern and asked police personnel to take all possible steps to enhance conviction rate by factoring in modern technology into the investigation.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 63rd Senior Police Officers' Conference, the Odisha Chief Minister said, "Low conviction rate continues to be an area of concern. All possible steps should be taken to enhance conviction rate by factoring in modern technology into the investigation."

He further said that the crime against women and children should always be a focus area.

"Any complaint received in this regard should be attended as per law immediately with empathy. Special wing in Odisha Police to look after offences against women and children should provide leadership in this field," said Patnaik.

Expressing concern on road safety he said that there is an urgent need to take up preventive and innovative steps to reduce the death in accidents.

Emphasising that his government was committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state, Patnaik said, "We are committed to ensure safety and security of the people especially the vulnerable sections of society."

"I expect all of you to lead the police by personal example and provide quality leadership. I also expect you to be caring and very sensitive to the victims and their families," he said.

Noting that the law and order situation in the State has remained peaceful in the year 2021, the Chief Minister said that there was a further significant improvement in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation, as a result, this year five districts- Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Nayagarh and Sambalpur have been declared as LWE-free.

He said that the Swabhiman Anchal, the erstwhile cut-off area has seen remarkable improvement over the last couple of years.



The Chief Minister congratulated the State Police for organising an effective drive against narcotic drugs throughout the State with the Special Task Force (STF) taking the lead.

"I am told that a record quantity of narcotics has been seized. Special Drive against drugs should continue with renewed vigour. Special Narcotics Unit has been created in the STF. Now more emphasis should be given for curbing Narcotic drugs in urban areas," he added.

He also congratulated STF for carrying out a special drive against wildlife trade which has led to substantial recovery which includes 21 leopard skins and many live pangolins.

Commending the overall effort of Odisha Police in handling the COVID-19 pandemic situation with compassion and empathy, the Patnaik said, "61 police personnel sacrificed their lives in the line of duty as Covid Warriors. "I pay homage to the departed souls and assure their families all support."

Patnaik said that the aim of Mo Sarkar is that people coming to public offices should be treated with dignity. Good feedback has been received under Mo Sarkar regarding Odisha Police, he added.

"Under the 5T charter of the Police certain good initiatives have taken place. These include strengthening of Civil police, fast processing of Passport verification, timely promotion of policemen, e-FIR in theft cases. New initiatives should be taken up under 5T," he added.

The ODRAF, Fire and Homeguards personnel have done a Commendable job in saving the lives of victims, evacuating the affected people and distributing the relief materials among the needy people during severe Cyclonic storm "YAAS" and consequent flood during this year-2021.

He further said that the government is aware of the shortage of housing for front line police personnel.

"Hence, for the next five years, a sum of Rs 1000 Crores will be provided for police buildings with special emphasis on housing for the police personnel," he added.

Chief secretary Sri Suresh Mahapatra DGP Abhay and DGP designate Bansal were also present conference. (ANI)

