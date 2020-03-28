Odisha CM announces financial assistance for street vendors, cooked food for poor

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced cooked food for poor at Panchayat level and financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each for 65,000 registered street vendors in urban local bodies (ULBs) amid coronavirus lockdown.

"With the help of SHG (self help groups) workers, 100 to 200 people in every panchayat will get cooked food every day," Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister said due to the lockdown poor people are suffering and measures are being taken by the government to help them.

"As we are intensifying our fight against the coronavirus people have been requested not to come out because this is the only way to win this fight against this virus. Yesterday I announced 3 month PDS ration, 4-month allowance, and other help because due to the lockdown the livelihood of the poor and workers have been affected," Patnaik said.

Patnaik said in all 114 Urban areas (ULBs) Rs 3,000 will be given to around 65,000 registered street vendors.

Odisha Chief Minister on Friday had announced Rs 2200 crore package for the welfare of the weaker section of the society.

The economic package will focus on food security, social security, and welfare of construction workers in the state.

The Centre had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight Covid-19 on March 22. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown. (ANI)

