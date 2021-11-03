Odisha CM announces financial assistance of Rs 33.03 Crore for farmers under KALIA scheme

Bhubaneswar (Odhisha) [India], November 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 33.03 crore for 1,65,131 small and marginal farmers of Puri district under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, for the Rabi season 2021-22.

Under this assistance, an amount of Rs 2,000 each will be deposited directly in the farmer's bank account, said Odisha Chief Minister's Office in a statement.

On September 11, the Chief Minister had distributed Rs 742.58 crore as KALIA assistance for Rabi crops to 37,12,914 farmers across the state. However, farmers in the Puri district could get assistance due to the by-election for the Pipili assembly constituency.

"CM Naveen Patnaik has implemented the KALIA scheme to provide agricultural assistance to small, marginal and landless farming families in the state. This is a landmark initiative for the welfare of farmers across the country, which provides them with financial benefits for the purchase of various agricultural commodities, such as seeds, fertilizers and pesticides and agricultural machinery," the statement said.

Similarly, the landless farming families are also able to do various ancillary agricultural work to increase their income, It has also been helpful in reducing farmers' debt burden. (ANI)