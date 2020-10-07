Odisha CM announces free treatment to people injured in petrol pump fire near Raj Bhawan

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 7 (ANI): Free medical treatment for people injured in a fire accident at a petrol pump near Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.



"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced free medical treatment for persons injured in the incident at a petrol pump near Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday," said Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The fire has been extinguished and the situation under control at the petrol pump.

As per Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, three persons have been injured in the incident (ANI)

