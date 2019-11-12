Odisha CM announces relief package for farmers affected by cyclone 'Bulbul'

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a relief package for livelihood support for the farmers affected by cyclonic storm Bulbul, that wreaked havoc in several parts of Odisha recently.

As per the announcement, agriculture input subsidy will be provided to the small and marginal farmers who have sustained crop loss of 33 per cent, and above Rs 6,800 per hectare of land in rain-fed or non irrigated area. Rs 13,500 per hectare of land in areas under assured irrigation and 18,000 per hectare for all types of perennial crops will be provided.

Short term Rabi loans advanced in the affected areas during rabi crop session 2019 having crop loss of 33 per cent and above will be converted into Medium-term (Conversion) loans.

The state government also announced to provide assistance to the farmers for the loss of domestic animals and assistance to fishermen for loss and damage to boats and nets.

Rs 30,000 per milch cow and buffalo, Rs 25,000 per draught animal (up to three), Rs 16,000 per calf (up to six), Rs 3,000 per goat or sheep (up to 30) and Rs 50 per poultry (Maximum 5,000) will be provided.

Financial assistance of Rs 4,100 for the repair of partially damaged boats, Rs 2,100 for the repair of partially damaged net, Rs 9,600 for replacement of fully damaged boat and Rs 2,600 for replacement of fully damaged net, will be provided for the affected fishermen.

Moreover, assistance for repairing fish farms or Fish seed farms has also been announced by the Chief Minister. Financial assistance of Rs 12,200 per hectare shall be provided for de-silting, restoration of the fish farm. Input subsidy of Rs 8,200 per hectare shall be provided for damaged fish seed farms. (ANI)

