Odisha CM announces Rs 5 lakh each for kin of Talcher coal mine mishap victims

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 26 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of the kin of the two persons who were killed in the Talcher coal mine accident.

The accident at the coal mine, operated by Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd (MCL), occurred on Tuesday night following to a landslide.

Bodies of two workers have been retrieved and two other workers are feared dead.

Nine injured workers were shifted to hospital after a rescue operation was launched by the MCl's security staff, police and fire services personnel.

Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd (MCL) spokesperson Dikken Mehra had said, "The landslide occurred due to a strata failure. A total of 13 people were working in that patch, out of whom 9 were rescued and shifted to hospital." (ANI)

