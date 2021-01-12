Odisha CM announces Rs 92.37 Cr Bonus, other Assistance for Kendu Leaf pluckers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 11 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a sum of Rs 92.37 crore towards bonus and other assistance for the welfare of kendu leaf pluckers and other employees.

"In case of death or physical disability of Kendu leaf workers, compensation amount has also been hiked to 2 lakh which was earlier Rs 1 lakh," the Chief Minister made the announcement today at the Kendu Leave Development Board meeting.



The board has sanctioned Rs 92.37 crore for the current year towards the Welfare and Assistance for Kendu leaf pluckers including workers engaged in binding bundles of Kendu leaf, casual workers and development of infrastructure.

"Usually poor people are engaged in the collection, binding and processing of the Kendu leaf and hence, the state government has been relentlessly making efforts for their welfare", according to the official press release by the state government.

In 2020 crop year, Rs 250 crore has been paid directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT). (ANI)

