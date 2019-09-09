Odisha CM appeals people to get vehicles' papers ready in 3 months

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday directed the enforcement agencies not to aggressively go for challaning but counsel and handhold the public to comply with the amended provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, while appealing the people to get their vehicles' papers ready in three months.

A press note from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said: "Patnaik has expressed concern over the public resentment which has been reported from some parts of the State, particularly Bhubaneswar, on account of the enforcement of the provisions of recently amended MV Act."

"The Chief Minister has directed the enforcement agencies not to aggressively go on for overdrive but rather counsel and handhold the public to facilitate compliance with the amended provisions of MV Act."

"The Transport Department has been directed to augment public services, strength the Facilitation centres, open extra counters conduct camps in public institutions so as to enable motor vehicle users to update their compliance status." the press note said.

According to the press note, this process will continue over the next three months so that adequate time is made available to the public to ensure compliance.

"Massive Road Safety awareness campaign will be carried out to sensitise public on the new norms," the note said.

The press note added that Patnaik also requested all motor vehicle users to obey traffic rules and desist from dangerous driving which will endanger their lives and that of others. (ANI)