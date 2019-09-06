Odisha CM approves 3 mega projects for Puri

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved three redevelopment projects in Puri including a project worth Rs 25 crore for the reconstruction of Raghunandan library, housing project worth Rs 95 crore for rehabilitation of the displaced people from security zone of Jagannath Temple and a project to construct a Heritage Security Zone.

The Raghunandan library within the premises of the historic Emar Mutt will be developed as a Center for Jagannath Culture Research. The library was demolished last week as part of the ongoing demolition drive within a radius of 75-metres of Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is the security zone of the temple.

The heritage library was established in 1921 by the then Mahant of the age-old Emar Mutt. The library has rare palm-leaf manuscripts and books on various subjects in Sanskrit, Odia and Bengali.

Under the housing project, 600 houses will be constructed for the displaced within 1.5 km radius of the temple. (ANI)