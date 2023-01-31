Odisha CM approves creation of 50 posts of fire service personnel under Udan scheme

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 31 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal for the creation of 50 posts of fire service personnel under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN scheme.

As many as 50 posts of fire service personnel in different ranks were approved by CM Patnaik on Monday. They will be deployed at four airports of the state, including Jharsuguda, Utkela, Rourkela and Jeypore, as per a government release.



Out of the 50 posts, 9 personnel will be deployed at Utkela and Jeypore airports whereas 16 will be deployed at Jharsuguda and Rourkela airports.

Earlier, three fire stations were established at three premier medical colleges of the state, including Cuttack, Behrampur and Burla and two were established in Tihidi in Bhadrak and Baruan in Jajpur districts.

16 fire personnel were deployed at Rourkela Airport in December last year. (ANI)

