Odisha: CM approves infrastructure development works in 6 district hospitals

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced infrastructural development works in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Anugul, Kendrapara, Bolangir and Sonepur District hospitals to improve the strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

According to the press statement issued by Chief Minister Office six patient welfare Samitis in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Anugul, Kendrapara, Bolangir and Sonepur will be provided Rs 15 lakh each from CM relief fund, district SPs to get Rs 10 lakh each, as assistance for encouraging blood donation.

"Bed capacity in the district headquarters hospitals of Deogarh, Kendrapara and Sonepur will be increased to 200 and in Angul district hospital to 300, along with the other medical facilities," read the statement.

The announcement came after the report submitted by the senior government officials, who visited these district and collected the feedback under "Mo Sarkar" and reviewed the healthcare services in District hospitals. (ANI)

