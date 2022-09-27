Odisha CM arrives in Bengaluru, to attend Odisha Investors' Meet

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday arrived in Bengaluru to participate in an Investors' meet, the Office of the Chief Minister said.

"CM @Naveen Odisha will address the #OdishaInvestorsMeet 2022 in #Bengaluru, ahead of the #MakeInOdisha conclave to be held between Nov 30 & Dec 4, 2022. CM will meet business leaders & showcase tremendous investment opportunities available in #Odisha. #InvestInOdisha," tweeted CMO.

The Government of Odisha, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), is organizing the Odisha Investors' Meet in Bengaluru on September 28, 2022.

Over 500 industrialists, business persons and investors across sectors are expected to attend the Odisha Investors' Meet in the evening at Hotel Taj West End. The Chief Minister will address the investors and apprise everyone present about the state's flagship investment summit, the Make in Odisha Conclave'22 and invite them to the event.

The key members of the delegation include Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister - Industries, MSME and Energy, Government of Odisha, Hemant Sharma (IAS), Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Skill Development and Technical Education and Chairman-IDCO and Chairman-IPICOL, Government of Odisha, Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, E&IT Department and Dr Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Start-Up Odisha among others.



The idea behind organizing this is to showcase the diverse business-friendly ecosystem of Odisha to the potential investors and help them to form an informed decision to invest in Odisha to meet the ever-growing demands in Eastern and North-Eastern India as well as the ASEAN Markets.

Multiple one-on-one meetings with potential investors across sectors were held today like food-processing, aerospace and defence, healthcare to discuss the possibilities of investing in Odisha and to cater to the ever-growing need of newer products and services in Eastern and North-East India.

The investors were assured of best-in-class investment facilitation in Odisha. Major business-centric reforms taken up by the Government of Odisha were highlighted to the interested participants to create a pro-business environment and industrial ecosystem to further speed up the rapid industrial growth of the state.

On September 28, 2022, Naveen Patnaik will meet senior industrialists to discuss their plans for Odisha and personally invite them to the Make in Odisha Conclave'22.

CM Patnaik's government has undertaken massive infrastructure development work to create a port-led industrial ecosystem in the state catering to both domestic and export markets.

Chief Minister is expected to highlight the major pro-business reforms undertaken by his Government and ask the industrialists to explore Odisha as a potential destination for setting up their business units. (ANI)

