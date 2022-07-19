Odisha CM condoles death of scientist Ajay Parida

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 19 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Padma Shri Dr Ajay Parida, Director of the Institute of Life Science (ILS), Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Minister announced that the last rites of Dr Parida will be conducted with full state honours.



In a condolence message, Patnaik said Dr Parida was a nationally renowned scientist. "He was instrumental in gaining national and international recognition to the Institute for Life Sciences in the field of research."

He further stated that Dr Parida contributed immensely through the Institute of Life Sciences during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Chief Minister offered deepest condolences to Dr Parida's family members and said the nation has lost an eminent scientist. (ANI)

