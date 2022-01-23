Odisha CM condoles death of six people in road accident in Balasore

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deepest condolences on the death of six people in a road accident in Balasore of Odisha.



"I am saddened to learn that many people were killed in the tragic bus accident in Soro, Balasore. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured," Patnaik said in a press statement.

The Chief Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

"Chief Minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each deceased and directed authorities to ensure the best treatment possible to all who have sustained injuries in the accident," read a statement from CMO. (ANI)

