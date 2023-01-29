Odisha CM condoles death of veteran leader, writer Hussain Rabi Gandhi

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 29 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday expressed grief at the passing away of veteran leader and writer Hussain Rabi Gandhi.

In a message, the Chief Minister said, "Hussain Rabi Gandhi was a veteran leader long associated with Biju Babu and later with Biju Janata Dal. He has contributed immensely to strengthening the Biju Janata Dal and promoted the values of Biju Babu and BJD."

"He was an established writer and contributed immensely to Odia literature, said the CM.



Hussain Rabi Gandhi, a noted writer and former president of Odisha Sahitya Akademi, passed away at the age of 75 on Saturday due to cardiac arrest at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

He wrote several books, including 13 anthologies of poems and was president of the Akademi from 2008 to 2010. He was also the former editor of the government's monthly magazine, Utkal Prasanga.

He also joined Janata Dal in 1988, after getting inspired by the former Odisha's Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. (ANI)

