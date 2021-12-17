Odisha CM condoles demise of Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty

Bhubneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 17 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday condoled the demise of spiritual leader Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty of Satsang Ashram, Deoghar. My heartfelt condolences to the family members, followers, and devotees of Anukulchandra Ashram at this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister also condoled his demise.



"Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty of the Satsang Ashram, Deoghar, will always be remembered for his selfless service to society. He was passionate about education, healthcare, social justice, and empowerment. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all his devotees. Om Shanti," tweeted PM.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences.

She tweeted, "Deeply pained by the demise of Acharyadev Sree Sree Borda (Sree Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty) of Satsang Ashram, Deoghar. The entire spiritual world mourns this heavy loss. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, followers, and innumerable devotees." (ANI)

